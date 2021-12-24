Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Capita agrees to sell AMT Sybex

Capita plc

Capita plc (LON:CPI) today announced that it has agreed to sell its AMT Sybex software business to Jonas Computing (UK) Limited, in a deal that values AMT Sybex at up to £40m.

AMT Sybex is the leading provider of critical utilities and infrastructure software in the UK. Its software facilitates efficient and reliable energy provision by balancing supply and demand.

Jonas will pay £23m on completion, which is scheduled for 1 January 2022. Potential additional consideration of up to £17m is payable to Capita over 24 months, subject to certain conditions.

The reported revenue and profit before tax of AMT Sybex for the year to 31 December 2020 were £40m and £12m respectively. Gross assets were £77m at 30 June 2021

The AMT Sybex senior management team and employees will remain with the business.

Capita previously announced its intention to sell a number of non-core businesses to strengthen the balance sheet and focus on its two core divisions, Capita Public Service and Capita Experience. The sale of AMT Sybex brings the total proceeds from disposals in 2021 to at least £643m. We continue to target £700m of non-core disposals proceeds by June 2022.

Jon Lewis, Capita’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are pleased to have agreed the sale of our AMT Sybex business to Jonas following a competitive sale process.

“As we continue to simplify and strengthen the business, this disposal is another step towards a more focused and sustainable Capita for the long term.


“At the same time, our AMT Sybex colleagues and clients will join an established industry organisation with plans to take the business onto the next stage of its development.”

You might also enjoy reading  Capita PLC 32.2% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.