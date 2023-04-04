Canadian National Railway Compa – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 9.5% Upside Potential

Canadian National Railway Compa with ticker code (CNI) now have 24 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 175.31 and 112.33 calculating the mean target price we have $129.19. Given that the stocks previous close was at $117.97 this indicates there is a potential upside of 9.5%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $117.21 and the 200 day MA is $118.55. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $79,579m. Company Website: https://www.cn.ca

The potential market cap would be $87,148m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers. It also provides trucking services, such as door-to-door services, import and export dray, interline services, and specialized services comprising flatbed trucks, on-deck mobile transport trays, expedited and temperature controlled cargo, and permit/overweight services; and supply chain services. In addition, it serves automotive, coal, fertilizers, temperature controlled cargo, forest products, dimensional, grain, metal and minerals, petroleum and chemicals, and consumer goods applications. Further, the company operates a network of 20,000 route miles of track and shipping Canada and the United States. Canadian National Railway Company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.