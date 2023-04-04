Camping World Holdings, Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 31.2% Upside Potential

Camping World Holdings, Inc. which can be found using ticker (CWH) have now 8 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 32 and 25 with the average target price sitting at $27.38. Now with the previous closing price of $20.87 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 31.2%. The 50 day MA is $23.00 and the 200 day moving average is $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $937m. Visit the company website at: https://www.campingworld.com

The potential market cap would be $1,229m based on the market consensus.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry. It also offers extended vehicle service contracts; roadside assistance plans; property and casualty insurance programs; travel protection and planning; and RV and outdoor related consumer shows, as well as produces various monthly and annual RV focused consumer magazines; and operates the Coast to Coast Club. In addition, the company provides new and used RVs; vehicle financing; RV repair and maintenance services; various RV parts, equipment, supplies, and accessories, which include towing and hitching products, satellite and GPS systems, electrical and lighting products, appliances and furniture, and other products; and collision repair services comprising fiberglass front and rear cap replacement, windshield replacement, interior remodel solutions, and paint and body work. Further, it offers equipment, gears, and supplies for camping, hunting, fishing, skiing, snowboarding, bicycling, skateboarding, and marine and watersports equipment and supplies, as well as operates Good Sam Club, a membership organization that offers savings on a range of products and services and provides co-branded credit cards. It serves customers through dealerships, and online and e-commerce platforms. Camping World Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.