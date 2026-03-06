Follow us on:

Cameco locks in long-term uranium supply agreement with India

Cameco has secured a substantial long-term uranium supply agreement with India, reinforcing its position within the global nuclear fuel market while aligning with growing demand from countries expanding nuclear power capacity.

The Canadian uranium producer has agreed to supply approximately 22 million pounds of uranium ore concentrate to India’s Department of Atomic Energy under a contract valued at around US$2.6 billion. Deliveries are scheduled to commence in 2027 and continue through to 2035 under market-related pricing terms.

Governments and utilities are increasingly seeking to secure reliable fuel sources as nuclear energy regains prominence in global power strategies. Cameco’s ability to secure sovereign buyers through multi-year contracts provides revenue visibility and reinforces its role as a key supplier to the nuclear sector.

India’s nuclear expansion plans underpin the strategic importance of the agreement. The country currently operates 24 nuclear reactors and is pursuing a significant increase in capacity over the coming decades as it seeks to support economic growth while diversifying its energy mix. Long-term fuel supply agreements are a critical component of this expansion strategy, given the importance of stable uranium availability to reactor operations.

Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL) is a Jersey closed-end investment company, which invests in uranium exploration and production stocks.

