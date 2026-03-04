Follow us on:

NexGen moves closer to construction decision at Rook I

NexGen Energy Ltd. has completed the latest phase of federal hearings for its proposed Rook I Project, bringing the development to the final stage of the licensing process. The hearings before the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission addressed technical, environmental and community matters and mark the last formal step before a construction licence decision.

Provincial environmental approval is already in place. A positive federal decision would remove the primary remaining regulatory obstacle and allow the company to move formally into the build phase. At that point, the focus shifts from permitting risk to execution risk, capital structure and timetable discipline.

Management has indicated it is prepared to proceed once the licence is granted. That suggests internal engineering, procurement planning and financing discussions are sufficiently advanced to avoid unnecessary delay. In large mining projects, the transition from regulatory review to construction commitment is often the key valuation inflection point. Rook I is approaching that threshold.

The chief executive has said the company has held discussions with data centre operators about potentially backing uranium projects. The logic reflects structural growth in electricity demand from artificial intelligence infrastructure. Data centres require continuous, large scale power supply, and nuclear generation provides stable baseload output.

Geiger Counter Limited (LON:GCL) is a Jersey closed-end investment company, which invests in uranium exploration and production stocks.

Geiger Counter Ltd

