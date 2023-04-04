Cameco Corporation – Consensus ‘Strong_Buy’ rating and 35.2% Upside Potential

Cameco Corporation with ticker code (CCJ) now have 6 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36.57 and 33.06 and has a mean target at $35.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at $26.17 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 35.2%. The day 50 moving average is $26.87 and the 200 day MA is $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11,333m. Company Website: https://www.cameco.com

The potential market cap would be $15,321m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces fuel bundles and assemblies, and zirconium-based reactor components for CANDU reactors. The company offers nuclear fuel processing services. It sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.