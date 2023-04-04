Camden Property Trust – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 24.3% Upside Potential

Camden Property Trust which can be found using ticker (CPT) have now 19 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 154 and 102 with the average target price sitting at $130.32. Given that the stocks previous close was at $104.84 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 24.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $113.64 while the 200 day moving average is $121.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11,193m. Company Website: https://www.camdenliving.com

The potential market cap would be $13,913m based on the market consensus.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.