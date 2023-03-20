Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Camden National Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 14.7% Upside

Broker Ratings

Camden National Corporation with ticker code (CAC) now have 3 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 45 and 41 with the average target price sitting at $43.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $37.50 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 14.7%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $40.96 and the 200 moving average now moves to $43.27. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $546m. Visit the company website at: https://www.camdennational.com

The potential market cap would be $626m based on the market consensus.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system. Its loan products include non-owner-occupied commercial estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, unsecured fully-guaranteed commercial loans backed by the small business administration, loans secured by one-to four-family properties, and consumer and home equity loans. The company also provides brokerage and insurance services through its financial offerings consisting of college, retirement, estate planning, mutual funds, strategic asset management accounts, and variable and fixed annuities. Further, it offers a range of fiduciary and asset management, wealth management, investment management, financial planning, and trustee services. Camden National Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Camden, Maine.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.48% with the ex dividend date set at 12-1-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 8.98, revenue per share of 12.56 and a 1.1% return on assets.

