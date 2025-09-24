Cambridge redevelopment takes a design path

In Cambridge, a modest four-bedroom house has been reimagined into a six-bedroom property with as many bathrooms, each one designed for professional tenants. The choice of finishes was not just about aesthetics but about timing, cost, and long-term resilience.

Instead of tiling the bathrooms, the developer opted for wall panels from Fibo. The surfaces carry the texture and depth of real tiles, yet behind that appearance lies a different story. The panels are constructed with a layered birch plywood core, engineered to last and to withstand the daily wear common to shared homes. In an environment where downtime between lettings has financial weight, the speed of fitting and reduced maintenance make the difference.

The decision also played into the broader design vision. The property was given a Scandinavian-inspired character, leaning on natural tones and wood to create a calm living space. The Olive Green Metro Brick finish selected for the bathrooms fitted this scheme, introducing colour without losing balance.

