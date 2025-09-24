Follow us on:

Cambridge redevelopment takes a design path

Norcros Plc

In Cambridge, a modest four-bedroom house has been reimagined into a six-bedroom property with as many bathrooms, each one designed for professional tenants. The choice of finishes was not just about aesthetics but about timing, cost, and long-term resilience.

Instead of tiling the bathrooms, the developer opted for wall panels from Fibo. The surfaces carry the texture and depth of real tiles, yet behind that appearance lies a different story. The panels are constructed with a layered birch plywood core, engineered to last and to withstand the daily wear common to shared homes. In an environment where downtime between lettings has financial weight, the speed of fitting and reduced maintenance make the difference.

The decision also played into the broader design vision. The property was given a Scandinavian-inspired character, leaning on natural tones and wood to create a calm living space. The Olive Green Metro Brick finish selected for the bathrooms fitted this scheme, introducing colour without losing balance.

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) is a leading B2B producer of branded bathroom and kitchen products for its UK, South African and selected export markets. The portfolio of eleven operating companies (6 UK, 2 South Africa) is characterised by strong individual brands, together providing product breadth and channel diversity from a strong supply chain base.

