Cambridge Cognition wins new £750,000 digital health contract

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc (LON:COG), which develops and markets digital solutions to assess brain health, has announced that it has won a new contract providing cognitive tests and electronic clinical outcome assessments for an Alzheimer’s trial. The total Contract is worth approximately £750,000 over two years, with a considerable proportion of the revenue for the Company expected to be received in 2021.

Alzheimer’s trials have seen significant disappointments in recent years, so this pharmaceutical client is taking a new approach with a cutting-edge part-virtual clinical trial which combines in-person and remote testing. Cambridge Cognition is in a unique position to support the delivery of this trial with expertise in both gold-standard cognitive assessment and innovative digital health solutions for frequent, remote testing.

To establish the cognitive impact of the drug, patients will complete CANTABTM cognitive assessments both in clinic and at home. The Company will also capture the important caregiver perspective by deploying an engaging mobile application. To deliver the Contract, Cambridge Cognition will configure existing modules developed for previous clinical trials rather than undertaking bespoke software development.

Matthew Stork, Chief Executive Officer of Cambridge Cognition, said: “We are delighted to be supporting the continuing pursuit of a new Alzheimer’s therapeutic with all three of our major commercial solutions: CANTAB™ cognitive assessments, eCOA questionnaires, and digital health applications. The disease burden for caregivers and family members cannot be overlooked and so we are particularly excited to play such an active role in capturing their experience for the trial.”

