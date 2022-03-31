Twitter
Cambridge Cognition to announce preliminary results on 12 April 2022

Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc (LON:COG), which develops and markets digital solutions to assess brain health, will announce its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2021 on 12 April 2022.

Cambridge Cognition is a technology company developing digital health products to better understand, detect and treat conditions affecting brain health. The Company’s software products assess cognitive health in patients worldwide to improve clinical trial outcomes, identify and stratify patients early and improve global efficiency in pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc

