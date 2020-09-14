Cambridge Cognition Holdings appoints Richard Bungay to the Board

Cambridge Cognition Holdings plc (LON:COG), which develops and markets digital solutions to assess brain health, has announced that Richard Bungay will join the Board as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

Mr. Bungay has over 25 years’ experience in corporate roles with R&D-based companies within the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector, including as CFO of both public and private companies, with a particular focus on financing, investor relations and business development. Richard is currently CFO of Diurnal Group plc, the AIM quoted specialty pharmaceutical company targeting patient needs in chronic endocrine (hormonal) diseases.

Prior to that, Richard was CFO and Chief Operating Officer of Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company focused on rare and specialty diseases. Richard’s other experience includes being CFO of Glide Technologies, a device and development company focused on solid dose formulations of therapeutics and vaccines, and CFO of Verona Pharma plc, a drug development company focused on first-in-class medicines to treat respiratory diseases.

Richard qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Deloitte in 1993.

Cambridge Cognition is a neuroscience technology company developing digital health products to better understand, detect and treat conditions affecting brain health. The Company’s software products assess cognitive health in patients worldwide to improve clinical trial outcomes, identify and stratify patients early and improve global efficiency in pharmaceutical and healthcare industries.

