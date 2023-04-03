Caleres – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 63.1% Upside Potential

Caleres with ticker code (CAL) now have 4 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 37 and 32 with the average target price sitting at $34.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at $21.30 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 63.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $24.35 and the 200 day moving average is $25.14. The market capitalization for the company is $771m. Company Website: https://www.caleres.com

The potential market cap would be $1,257m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Caleres engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, Eastern Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provide brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr. Martens, Asics, Timberland, Bearpaw, Skechers, HeyDude, Franco Sarto, Rykä, Vince, Bzees, Veronica Beard, and Zodiac brands, as well as company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, Blowfish Malibu, and Naturalizer. The company also operates naturalizer.com, naturalizer.ca, vionicshoes.com, samedelman.com, allenedmonds.com, drschollsshoes.com, lifestride.com, francosarto.com, ryka.com, bzees.com, and zodiacshoes.com, as well as Vince.com, blowfishshoes.com, and veronicabeard.com websites. In addition, it designs, sources, manufactures, and markets footwear to retail stores, such as online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers. Further, the company wholesales men’s apparel, leather goods, and accessories under the Allen Edmonds brand; footwear for women under LifeStride brand; Italian footwear Franco Sarto brand; athletic footwear for women under the Rykä brand; women’s shoe collection under the Vince brand; and women’s footwear under the Bzees brand; other footwear under Zodiac brand; and women’s footwear collection under Veronica Beard brand, as well as Via Spiga brand. The company was formerly known as Brown Shoe Company and changed its name to Caleres in May 2015. The company was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.29% with the ex dividend date set at 22-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 4.4, revenue per share of 84.97 and a 7.84% return on assets.