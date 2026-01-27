Caledonia Investments to host Investor Spotlight on funds investment pool

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) will today host a spotlight on the Funds investment pool for investors and analysts from 11:00am.

Mat Masters (Chief Executive Officer), Jamie Cayzer-Colvin (Head of Funds), Eloise Fox (Director, North America Funds) and Min Ong (Director, Asia Funds) will provide insight on the team’s investment philosophy, strategy and portfolio.

No new material disclosures will be made at the event. The presentation and the live webcast will be available on Caledonia’s website www.caledonia.com. There will be an opportunity to submit written questions online during the presentation.