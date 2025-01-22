Caledonia Investments Plc to host Private Capital spotlight event today

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) will host a spotlight on the Private Capital investment pool for investors and analysts today between 11:00am and 12:30pm.

Mat Masters (Chief Executive Officer), Rob Memmott (Chief Financial Officer) and Tom Leader (Head of Private Capital) will provide insight on the Private Capital pool’s investment philosophy, strategy and portfolio. This will include spotlights on the Butcombe Group, Stonehage Fleming and Direct Tyre Management.

No new material disclosures will be made at this event. The presentation and the live webcast will be available on Caledonia’s website at www.caledonia.com and there will be an opportunity to submit written questions online during the presentation.