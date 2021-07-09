Cadence Minerals Notice of Annual General Meeting

Cadence Minerals plc (LON:KDNC; OTC: KDNCY) has confirmed that it has posted the notice of the 2021 AGM and forms of proxy to registered shareholders. The AGM will be held at 11 am 4th August 2021 at the offices of Hill Dickinson LLP, The Broadgate Tower, 8th Floor, 20 Primrose Street, London, EC2A 2EW.

Please note that due to the current Covid-19 situation, arrangements for this year’s AGM are different from those of previous years. In keeping with health and safety advice, the meeting will be held with a Board quorate only. Consequently, we kindly request that shareholders do not attend the meeting in person. Please do not travel to the meeting, as you will be refused entry.

To ensure that shareholders can still participate in an orderly and safe AGM during the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s meeting will be held via an electronic platform. The platform will permit shareholders to hear the meeting’s chairman and to submit questions on the resolutions and business of the meeting. AGM specific questions can be submitted via the platform during a 48-hour period from 11:00 am 2nd August 2021 and real-time during the AGM. Questions submitted via any other method than the platform will not be answered.

Whilst this year’s AGM structure utilises certain special pandemic-related discretionary powers, it remains wholly in accordance with KDNC’s articles of association and the Companies Act. It also fully complies with the Company’s Covid-19 policy and governmental Covid-19 safety advice.

Cadence Minerals shareholders are therefore strongly encouraged to exercise their AGM voting rights by submitting the proxy form attached with the AGM notice. The deadline for submission of proxies to the Registrar is 11 a.m. on 2 August 2021 or 48 hours before any adjourned meeting. You are strongly advised to appoint the chairman of the meeting as your proxy to ensure your vote is counted.