Cadence Minerals DEV completes fourth Amapa iron ore shipment

Cadence Minerals plc (LON:KDNC) has announced that, further to the announcement made on the 7 April 2022, DEV Mineração S.A’s has completed the sale and shipment of Iron Ore from the Amapa Iron Ore Project.

Highlights:

· DEV has shipped and sold the fourth batch of iron ore from the stockpiles.

· The loading of the 48,492 wet tonnes of iron ore sinter fines (approx. 58% Fe) at Companhia Docas de Santana (“CDSA”) was completed on the 23 April

· Iron Ore 62% Fe, CFR China at US$150 per tonne (22/04/2022)

· Approximately 1.2 Mt of iron ore is currently stockpiled in DEV’s wholly-owned port

DEV has shipped and sold the fourth batch of the iron ore from the stockpiles at Santana, Amapa, Brazil. The loading of the 48,492 iron ore sinter fines (approx. 58% Fe) at CDSA was completed on 23 April, and the ship departed yesterday, 24 April. This shipment represents the first iron ore export since Cadence vested its equity interest (27%) in the Amapa Project earlier this year.

The first three shipments occurred in the first half of last year and were approved via a court petition (“Approved Court Petition”). Details of the Approved Court Petition can be found here. The Approved Court Petition limited the sales of the iron ore stockpiles to US$10 million of net profits (“Approved Court Disposal Funds”).

The Approved Court Disposal Funds were applied per the Approved Court Petition, with DEV retaining a portion of the net profits. These net profits and the earnings from the current shipment will be paid to the Secured Banks Creditors as per the settlement agreement announced on 29/12/2021.

Details of Ownership and Joint Venture Agreement

Cadence Minerals owns 27% of the Amapa Project, with our joint venture partner, Indo Sino Pty Ltd (“Indo Sino”), owning the remaining 73%. The ownership of Amapa is via a joint venture company, Pedra Branca Alliance Pte. Ltd. (“JV Co”), which owns 100% of the equity of DEV Mineração S.A. (“DEV”). Should Indo Sino seek further investors or an investment in the JV Co, Cadence has a first right of refusal to increase its stake to 49%.