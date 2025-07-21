Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

BUNZL PLC ORD 32 1/7P (BNZL.L): A Solid Dividend Yield in the Consumer Defensive Sector

Broker Ratings

Bunzl plc (BNZL.L), a stalwart in the Consumer Defensive sector, operates at the intersection of food distribution and essential services, offering a diverse portfolio that spans personal protection equipment to healthcare consumables. With a market capitalisation of approximately $7.62 billion, Bunzl stands as a significant player on the London Stock Exchange, providing essential products across North America, Europe, and beyond.

Despite a somewhat stagnant price movement, with the current stock price at 2304 GBp reflecting no change, Bunzl’s stability might appeal to cautious investors. The stock’s 52-week range indicates a notable fluctuation, from a low of 2,222.00 GBp to a high of 3,714.00 GBp, suggesting potential opportunities for those aiming to buy low and sell high.

Investors often look for valuation metrics to gauge a company’s financial health. However, Bunzl’s trailing P/E ratio, PEG ratio, and several other valuation metrics remain undisclosed. Yet, the forward P/E stands at an astonishing 1,248.75, prompting a closer examination of future earnings forecasts. Despite the lack of comprehensive valuation metrics, Bunzl’s revenue growth of 3.00% and a robust free cash flow of £725.4 million underscore its operational efficacy.

A highlight for income-focused investors is Bunzl’s dividend yield of 3.19%, supported by a manageable payout ratio of 47.21%. This sustainable payout reflects Bunzl’s commitment to returning value to shareholders, a significant consideration for those seeking regular income from their investments.

Analyst sentiment towards Bunzl is mixed, with eight buy ratings, five holds, and four sell recommendations. The target price range of 1,900.00 to 3,280.00 GBp suggests a potential upside of 18.31% from the current price, according to the average target of 2,725.88 GBp. This outlook highlights the potential for both growth and value-focused strategies.

From a technical perspective, Bunzl’s stock has been navigating below its 50-day moving average of 2,351.72 GBp and significantly under its 200-day moving average of 3,018.24 GBp. This positioning, combined with a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 40.83, might suggest the stock is nearing oversold territory, potentially signalling a buying opportunity for traders. The MACD and Signal Line, both in negative territory, reinforce the need for careful consideration of market trends before making investment decisions.

Founded in 1854 and headquartered in London, Bunzl’s longevity speaks volumes about its resilience and adaptability in a rapidly changing market landscape. The company’s expansive product offerings cater to a vast array of sectors, from industrial and construction to healthcare and retail, ensuring a diversified revenue stream.

For investors eyeing the Consumer Defensive sector, Bunzl presents a compelling case with its stable dividend yield and strategic market positioning. As always, potential investors should consider their risk tolerance and investment goals while evaluating Bunzl’s role in their portfolio.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

      Follow us on Social Media:

      Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple