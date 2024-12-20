Bunzl plc -13.6% potential downside indicated by Jefferies

Bunzl plc with ticker (LON:BNZL) now has a potential downside of -13.6% according to Jefferies.



Jefferies set a target price of 2,800 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Bunzl plc share price of 3,242 GBX at opening today (20/12/2024) indicates a potential downside of -13.6%. Trading has ranged between 2,896 (52 week low) and 3,732 (52 week high) with an average of 868,963 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £10,795,666,672.



Bunzl plc is a specialist international distribution and services company. Its segments include North America, Continental Europe, UK & Ireland and Rest of the World. It provides a one-stop-shop, on-time and in-full specialist distribution service across 33 countries, supplying a range of internationally and responsibly sourced non-food products to a variety of market sectors. Its market sectors include grocery, cleaning and hygiene, foodservice, retail, safety, healthcare and others. Its non-food consumables, including food packaging, disposable tableware, guest amenities, catering equipment, agricultural supplies and others. Its goods-not-for-resale, including food packaging, films, labels and others. It acts as a cleaning and hygiene distributor in the Canadian province. It distributes industrial packaging to end-users in Spain. It offers bespoke and customized packaging products and supplies to e-commerce-focused companies. It specializes in surgical and medical devices in Brazil.







