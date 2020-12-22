Bunzl appoints Maria Fernanda Mejía as a non-executive director

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL), the specialist international distribution and services Group, has announced the appointment of Maria Fernanda Mejía as a non-executive director.

Ms Mejía will join the Board with effect from 23 December 2020. She is presently a non-executive director of International Consolidated Airlines Group SA.

Based in the US, Ms Mejía was a Senior Vice President at the Kellogg Company between 2011 and 2019 and President of Kellogg Latin America during the same period. Previously between 1989 and 2011 she held a number of internationally based positions at Colgate-Palmolive in the US, Latin America, Asia and Europe. These included most recently Vice President and General Manager Global Personal Care and Fragrance Development and, prior to that, Vice President Marketing and Innovation, Europe and South Pacific.