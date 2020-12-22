Twitter
Bunzl appoints Maria Fernanda Mejía as a non-executive director

bunzl plc

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL), the specialist international distribution and services Group, has announced the appointment of Maria Fernanda Mejía as a non-executive director.

Ms Mejía will join the Board with effect from 23 December 2020.  She is presently a non-executive director of International Consolidated Airlines Group SA.

Based in the US, Ms Mejía was a Senior Vice President at the Kellogg Company between 2011 and 2019 and President of Kellogg Latin America during the same period.  Previously between 1989 and 2011 she held a number of internationally based positions at Colgate-Palmolive in the US, Latin America, Asia and Europe.  These included most recently Vice President and General Manager Global Personal Care and Fragrance Development and, prior to that, Vice President Marketing and Innovation, Europe and South Pacific.

Commenting on the appointment, Peter Ventress, Chairman of Bunzl, said:

“We are very pleased to welcome Maria Fernanda to our Board.  She has extensive knowledge and international experience of distribution and supply chain management with a strong background in marketing and communications.  We look forward to working with Maria Fernanda as we continue to develop and enhance our brand and customer propositions around the world.”

