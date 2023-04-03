Bunge Limited Bunge Limited – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 35.8% Upside Potential

Bunge Limited Bunge Limited which can be found using ticker (BG) now have 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 162 and 115 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $129.50. Now with the previous closing price of $95.34 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 35.8%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $97.06 and the 200 moving average now moves to $95.35. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $14,321m. Company Website: https://www.bunge.com

The potential market cap would be $19,452m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals. This segment offers its products for animal feed manufacturers, livestock producers, wheat and corn millers, and other oilseed processors, as well as third-party edible oil processing and biofuel companies for biofuel production applications. The Refined and Specialty Oils segment sells packaged and bulk oils and fats that comprise cooking oils, shortenings, margarines, mayonnaise, renewable diesel feedstocks, and other products for baked goods companies, snack food producers, confectioners, restaurant chains, foodservice operators, infant nutrition companies, and other food manufacturers, as well as grocery chains, wholesalers, distributors, and other retailers. This segment also refines and fractionates palm oil, palm kernel oil, coconut oil, and shea butter, and olive oil; and produces specialty ingredients derived from vegetable oils, such as lecithin. The Milling segment provides wheat flours and bakery mixes; corn milling products that comprise dry-milled corn meals and flours, wet-milled masa and flours, and flaking and brewer’s grits, as well as soy-fortified corn meal, corn-soy blends, and other products; whole grain and fiber ingredients; die-cut pellets; and non-GMO products. The Sugar and Bioenergy segment produces sugar and ethanol; and generates electricity from burning sugarcane bagasse. Bunge Limited was founded in 1818 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.62% with the ex dividend date set at 18-5-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 9.09, revenue per share of 452.1 and a 6.72% return on assets.