A security alliance shaping the future of connected infrastructure

Device Authority’s KeyScaler platform has built its reputation on automating device identity at scale. Rather than relying on manual oversight, the system creates, rotates and retires digital identities across vast fleets of connected assets. For investors, the attraction is clear: this reduces exposure to breaches that often trace back to unmanaged or outdated credentials. But automation alone is only part of the equation. To be effective, these capabilities must be embedded into complex corporate ecosystems, which is where Optiv’s advisory strength comes into play.

The shift toward Zero Trust frameworks has sharpened the spotlight on machine identities. Unlike perimeter-based security, Zero Trust requires constant validation of every entity on the network. Device Authority’s identity-first approach fits directly into this narrative, while Optiv brings the experience needed to operationalise it for clients that span critical sectors such as energy, healthcare and manufacturing. The synergy points to a model where cyber defences are not bolted on as an afterthought but are woven into the operational fabric from the outset.

