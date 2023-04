Buenaventura Mining Company Inc – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 19.2% Upside Potential

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc which can be found using ticker (BVN) have now 8 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 16.86 and 7 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $9.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at $8.18 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 19.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and the 200 moving average now moves to $7.10. The market cap for the company is $2,078m. Company Website: https://www.buenaventura.com

The potential market cap would be $2,476m based on the market consensus.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces manganese sulphate monohydrate and other by-products generated from minerals; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.78% with the ex dividend date set at 21-4-2022 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 16.69, revenue per share of 3.25 and a -0.65% return on assets.