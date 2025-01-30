BT Group Plc achieves record customer demand for Openreach

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) has announced its trading update for the quarter and nine months to 31 December 2024.

Allison Kirkby, Chief Executive, commenting on the results, said “Our ongoing modernisation continues at pace, delivering a further step-up in fibre build and take-up, customer satisfaction and EBITDA. Benefits from our cost transformation more than offset lower revenue outside the UK and weak handset sales. “Openreach again performed strongly with the highest ever full fibre build, passing more than 1 million premises for the fourth consecutive quarter, and connecting a new record of nearly half a million customers. Consumer returned to service revenue growth and continued to expand its full fibre and 5G customer bases. In Business, our core UK channels were stable. Cost transformation remains firmly on track, with excellent progress on both energy costs and productivity in the quarter. “We continue to make progress towards becoming fully focused on the UK, with the sale of our data centre business in Ireland. I am also very pleased to welcome Jon James to BT’s Executive Committee as the new CEO of a UK-centric BT Business, effective early March. This appointment enables Bas Burger to dedicate his time to the optimisation of our international business segment, which is progressing to plan. “BT’s continued delivery means we remain on track to deliver our financial outlook for this year and our cash flow inflection to c.£2.0bn in 2027 and c£3.0bn by the end of the decade.”

Continued progress on strategic priorities:

• Record FTTP build rate of over 1m premises passed in the quarter for a fourth consecutive quarter; FTTP footprint reached 17m premises, more than half of the UK; on track to pass 4.2m in FY25 and reach 25m by December 2026

• Record customer demand for Openreach FTTP with net adds of 472k in the quarter; total premises connected 6.0m with a growing take up rate of over 35%. Openreach total broadband lines fell by 208k, as we continue to see moderately higher competitor losses with a weaker overall broadband and new homes market; over 80% of our line losses occur where we have not built FTTP

• Openreach broadband ARPU in the quarter grew year on year by 6% to £16.1, ahead of the CPI price increases, driven by a greater FTTP take-up and speed mix

• Retail FTTP base grew by 33% year on year to 3.2m of which Consumer 3.0m and Business 0.2m

• Consumer service revenue returned to growth, up 0.4% year on year after a 1.3% decline in H1; service revenue growth was more than offset by a 12% decline in equipment revenue, mainly handset trading

• Consumer customer base relatively stable with broadband base down 40k quarter on quarter (0.5% decline); postpaid mobile base down 4k quarter on quarter (<0.1% decline)

• Consumer broadband ARPU down 1.2% year on year to £40.6; Consumer postpaid mobile ARPU up 5.7% year on year to £20.3

• Consumer fixed and mobile convergence grew in the quarter from 23.1% to 23.4%; 5G standalone launched in a further 16 new locations, bringing 5G standalone to over 30 major UK towns and cities; EE was named the winner of the umlaut connect 2025 Mobile Network Test in the UK for a 10th consecutive year

• Business revenues were stable in our core UK channels; £1.3bn contract signed with the Home Office to continue providing mobile services for the Emergency Services Network over the next seven years

• Cost transformation remains on track as we continue to create a simpler BT Group, delivering efficiencies across all units; energy usage in our networks was down 3% in the year-to-date and total labour resource down 3% year-on-year to 117k; we achieved an 11% reduction in year-to-date Openreach repair volumes

• BT Group NPS of 29.6, up 4.0pts during Q3, reflecting ongoing improvements in customer experience

Excellent cost control continues to deliver EBITDA growth:

• Q3 Adjusted1 revenue £5.2bn, down 3% year-on-year mainly due to continued challenging non-UK trading conditions in our Global and Portfolio channels and weaker handset trading in Consumer, offsetting the impact of FTTP growth in Openreach and price increases. Reported revenue £5.2bn, down 3%

• Q3 Adjusted1 EBITDA £2.1bn, up 4% driven by strong cost transformation and one-off other operating income in the low tens of millions which more than offset adverse revenue

• Q3 Reported profit before tax of £427m, up 1% primarily due to EBITDA growth, offset partially by increased net finance costs and increased depreciation and amortisation

• Reconfirming our FY25 financial outlook and our mid-term guidance

1 See Glossary on page 2

Adjusted1 revenue Adjusted1 EBITDA Third quarter to 31 December 2024 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change £m £m % £m £m % Consumer 2,498 2,560 (2) 655 661 (1) Business2 1,984 2,027 (2) 409 403 1 Openreach 1,533 1,521 1 1,028 967 6 Other 5 4 n/m 11 (3) n/m Intra-group items2 (837) (768) (9) – – – Total 5,183 5,344 (3) 2,103 2,028 4

Adjusted1 revenue Adjusted1 EBITDA Nine months to 31 December 2024 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change £m £m % £m £m % Consumer 7,334 7,463 (2) 1,985 2,008 (1) Business2 5,849 6,127 (5) 1,156 1,209 (4) Openreach 4,651 4,574 2 3,087 2,903 6 Other 10 12 n/m 7 2 n/m Intra-group items2 (2,523) (2,418) (4) – – – Total 15,321 15,758 (3) 6,235 6,122 2

1 See Glossary below

2 As disclosed in the prior year, Q3 FY24 results included a correction of H1 FY24 revenue across Openreach and Business, with no impact on total group revenue. £38m external wholesale revenue was incorrectly recognised by Business in H1 FY24. H1 FY24 results were not restated; the correction was booked within Q3 FY24 to ensure the results for the nine months to 31 December 2023 were correctly stated. Excluding the adjustment, Q3 Business revenue would have declined 4%, while intra-group items would have increased 4%.

n/m: comparison not meaningful

Glossary

Our commentary focuses on the trading results on an adjusted basis. This is consistent with the way that financial performance is measured by management and reported to the Board and the Executive Committee and assists in providing a meaningful analysis of the trading results of the group. Reported revenue and reported profit before tax are the equivalent unadjusted or statutory measures and are reconciled in pages 231 to 233 of the Annual Report 2024.

Adjusted revenue Adjusted revenue is before specific items. Adjusted results are consistent with the way that financial performance is measured by management and assist in providing an additional analysis of the reporting trading results of the group. Adjusted EBITDA Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, before specific items, share of post tax profits/losses of associates and joint ventures and net finance expense. Fixed and mobile convergence Total households served by Consumer which have both a BT Group (any brand) fixed broadband and PAYM mobile connection present, divided by total number of Consumer households (excluding voice fixed line). Service revenue Earned from services delivered using our fixed and mobile network connectivity, includingbut not limited to, broadband, calls, line rental, TV, residential sport subscriptions, mobiledata connectivity, incoming & outgoing mobile calls and roaming by customers of overseasnetworks. Specific items Items that in management’s judgement need to be disclosed separately by virtue of their size, nature or incidence. In the current quarter these relate to our assessment of our provision for historic regulatory matters, out of period balance sheet adjustments, restructuring charges, divestment-related items, Sports JV-related items and net interest expense on pensions. In determining whether an event or transaction is specific, management considers quantitative as well as qualitative factors such as the frequency or predictability of occurrence.