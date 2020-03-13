BT Group CEO tests positive to COVID-19; no disruption to the business

Philip Jansen, Chief Executive, BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) yesterday tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result has followed the Public Health England protocols to self-isolate.

BT is now working closely with Public Health England to undertake a full deep clean of relevant parts of its Group headquarters and will ensure those employees who have had contact with Philip are appropriately advised.

Philip Jansen said: “Having felt slightly unwell I decided as a precaution to be tested. As soon as the test results were known I isolated myself at home.” “I’ve met several industry partners this week so felt it was the responsible thing to do to alert them to this fact as soon as I could.” “Given my symptoms seem relatively mild, I will continue to lead BT but work with my team remotely over the coming week. There will be no disruption to the business.”

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn