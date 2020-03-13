BT Group CEO tests positive to COVID-19; no disruption to the business

Philip Jansen, Chief Executive, BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) yesterday tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result has followed the Public Health England protocols to self-isolate.
BT is now working closely with Public Health England to undertake a full deep clean of relevant parts of its Group headquarters and will ensure those employees who have had contact with Philip are appropriately advised.
Philip Jansen said: “Having felt slightly unwell I decided as a precaution to be tested. As soon as the test results were known I isolated myself at home.”
“I’ve met several industry partners this week so felt it was the responsible thing to do to alert them to this fact as soon as I could.”
“Given my symptoms seem relatively mild, I will continue to lead BT but work with my team remotely over the coming week. There will be no disruption to the business.”