BT Group appoints Adam Crozier as Chairman

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) has announced that Adam Crozier will succeed Jan du Plessis as Chairman. Adam will join the Board as an independent non-executive director and Chairman Designate with effect from 1 November 2021 and will become Chairman with effect from 1 December 2021 when Jan will retire from the BT Board.

Adam is an experienced chairman with significant operational and transformational experience in both public and private businesses across a range of industries, making him an excellent candidate to chair BT. He is currently Chairman of Whitbread plc, ASOS plc, Kantar Group Limited, as well as a non-executive director of Sony Corporation. He has built a strong track record in turning around organisations and for his ability to build and lead successful management teams. Earlier in his career and for over 20 years he was a CEO across four different sectors, most recently as the CEO of ITV plc and before that as CEO of Royal Mail Holdings plc, where he led its modernisation and transformation.

On taking up the chairmanship of BT, Adam will step down as Chairman of ASOS plc on 29 November 2021 and will not put himself forward for re-election at their upcoming annual general meeting. He will also step down as a non-executive director of Sony Corporation with effect from 31 December 2021.

Jan du Plessis said: “I am delighted Adam is succeeding me. Chairing the Board of BT over the past four years has been a tremendous privilege. BT is a truly unique and special business and what this company does really matters to so many people. I am immensely grateful to my fellow Board members for their support and hard work during my tenure as Chairman. I wish Adam every success as he joins the Board at a very exciting time for the Company and I wish BT the very best for the future.”

Iain Conn, BT’s Senior Independent Director, said: “After a thorough and comprehensive process to ensure we identified the very best candidate to lead BT, Adam is the unanimous choice of the Board. He has significant experience in leading public company boards, developing teams and managing stakeholders and brings a strong transformational and operational track record in large-scale executive roles.”

Adam Crozier said: “It is an honour to join the Board of BT and to succeed Jan as Chair. BT is a hugely important company, with a critical role to play in building the digital networks and services to support the UK’s future. I look forward to working with the Board, Philip and his executive team to create value for all our stakeholders.”

Philip Jansen, Chief Executive, said: “I would like to thank Jan for his leadership over the last four years. He has overseen the achievement of significant milestones and the recent improvement in BT’s fortunes and his careful stewardship has left the business in a better, stronger position. On behalf of the Executive Committee and all our colleagues, I would like to wish him well for the future. I am delighted to welcome Adam to BT Group and I really look forward to working with him as we target returning BT to consistent growth.”

On joining the Board, Adam will be appointed to the Nominations Committee and will succeed Jan as Chair of that committee on 1 December 2021.

There are no additional matters that would require disclosure in respect of Adam Crozier pursuant to 9.6.13R of the Listing Rules of the UK Financial Conduct Authority.