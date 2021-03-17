Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

BT Group’s mobile business EE wins 80MHz of 5G spectrum

BT Group

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) has announced that, following the principal stage of Ofcom’s 5G auction, EE has secured new 700MHz and 3.6-3.8 GHz spectrum.

Low band 700MHz spectrum is widely seen as crucial for reach and indoor coverage, providing a wider and better customer experience. Mid-range 3.6GHz spectrum will help deliver greater capacity and speed, both vital elements for the growing use cases associated with 5G technologies.

The Spectrum Auction now moves to a second stage, to work out where the acquired spectrum will be assigned within the band. The full commercial terms will only be finalised at the end of this assignment stage of the auction.

Full details of the spectrum EE has won are shown in the table below:

Spectrum on offerEE securedAs a % of spectrum on offerPrice paid per lotCost to EE Limited 
60MHz of 700MHz spectrum band in six lots of 2x5MHz FDD12 lots of 2x5MHz(2 x 10MHz) 33%£140m £280m
20MHz of 700MHz spectrum band in four lots of 5MHz SDL2 (downlink only)4 lots of 5MHz100%£1m£4m
120MHz of spectrum in the 3.6-3.8GHz band in 24 lots of 5MHz8 lots of 5MHz(40Mhz total)33%£21m£168m
Total£452m

1FDD – Frequency division duplex

2SDL – Supplemental downlink

Marc Allera, CEO Consumer said: “EE has secured vital new spectrum in this auction which, when rolled out into the network, will allow us to grow our position as the UK’s number one 5G network. EE was first to launch 4G and 5G, and this auction outcome is great news for our network, our customers and BT Group.”

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest interviews

Company Presentations

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Sustainability

Q&A's

Funds

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2021 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.