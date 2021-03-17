BT Group’s mobile business EE wins 80MHz of 5G spectrum

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A) has announced that, following the principal stage of Ofcom’s 5G auction, EE has secured new 700MHz and 3.6-3.8 GHz spectrum.

Low band 700MHz spectrum is widely seen as crucial for reach and indoor coverage, providing a wider and better customer experience. Mid-range 3.6GHz spectrum will help deliver greater capacity and speed, both vital elements for the growing use cases associated with 5G technologies.

The Spectrum Auction now moves to a second stage, to work out where the acquired spectrum will be assigned within the band. The full commercial terms will only be finalised at the end of this assignment stage of the auction.

Full details of the spectrum EE has won are shown in the table below:

Spectrum on offer EE secured As a % of spectrum on offer Price paid per lot Cost to EE Limited 60MHz of 700MHz spectrum band in six lots of 2x5MHz FDD1 2 lots of 2x5MHz(2 x 10MHz) 33% £140m £280m 20MHz of 700MHz spectrum band in four lots of 5MHz SDL2 (downlink only) 4 lots of 5MHz 100% £1m £4m 120MHz of spectrum in the 3.6-3.8GHz band in 24 lots of 5MHz 8 lots of 5MHz(40Mhz total) 33% £21m £168m Total £452m

1FDD – Frequency division duplex

2SDL – Supplemental downlink