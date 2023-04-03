Brunswick Corporation – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 31.9% Upside Potential

Brunswick Corporation with ticker code (BC) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 122 and 91 and has a mean target at $104.08. Now with the previous closing price of $78.91 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 31.9%. The day 50 moving average is $84.08 while the 200 day moving average is $75.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5,844m. Visit the company website at: https://www.brunswick.com

The potential market cap would be $7,709m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses. This segment offers its products under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, and Mercury Diesel brands. The Parts & Accessories segment provides engine parts and consumables, electrical products, boat parts and systems, engine oils and lubricants, marine electronics and control systems, instruments, trolling motors, fuel systems, and electrical systems, as well as specialty vehicle, mobile, and transportation aftermarket products for aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses, as well for as for the original equipment manufacturers in marine and non-marine markets; and supplies parts and accessories. This segment offers its products under the under the Mercury, Mercury Precision Parts, Quicksilver, and Seachoice brands. The Boat segment provides Sea Ray sport boats and cruisers; Bayliner sport cruisers, runabouts and Heyday wake; Boston Whaler fiberglass offshore boats; Lund fiberglass fishing boats; Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Princecraft aluminum fishing, Veer recreational and fishing, utility, pontoon, and deck boats; and Thunder Jet heavy-gauge aluminum boats, as well as the freedom boat club, dealer services, and technology to the marine industry through dealers and distributors. Brunswick Corporation was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.95% with the ex dividend date set at 24-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 8.71, revenue per share of 91.07 and a 10.38% return on assets.