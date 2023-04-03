Brown & Brown – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 15.0% Upside Potential

Brown & Brown which can be found using ticker (BRO) now have 10 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 70 and 59 calculating the average target price we see $65.10. Given that the stocks previous close was at $56.62 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 15.0%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $56.96 and the 200 moving average now moves to $59.48. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $16,290m. Company Website: https://www.bbinsurance.com

The potential market cap would be $18,730m based on the market consensus.

Brown & Brown markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services. It serves commercial, public and quasi-public entities, professional, and individual customers. The National Programs segment offers professional liability and related package insurance products for dentistry, legal, eyecare, insurance, financial, physicians, real estate title professionals, as well as supplementary insurance products related to weddings, events, medical facilities, and cyber liabilities. This segment also provides public entity-related and specialty programs through a network of independent agents; and program management services for insurance carrier partners. The Wholesale Brokerage segment markets and sells excess and surplus commercial and personal lines insurance through independent agents and brokers. The Services segment offers third-party claims administration and medical utilization management services in the workers’ compensation and all-lines liability arenas, Medicare Set-aside, Social Security disability, Medicare benefits advocacy, and claims adjusting services. Brown & Brown was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The company has a dividend yield of 0.8% with the ex dividend date set at 2-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 24.23, revenue per share of 12.85 and a 5.09% return on assets.