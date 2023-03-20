Brookfield Renewable Partners L – Consensus Indicates Potential 31.4% Upside

Brookfield Renewable Partners L which can be found using ticker (BEP) now have 13 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 44 and 31 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $38.22. Given that the stocks previous close was at $29.09 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 31.4%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $27.92 and the 200 day moving average is $31.73. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $18,700m. Find out more information at: https://www.bep.brookfield.com

The potential market cap would be $24,569m based on the market consensus.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

The company has a dividend yield of 4.63% with the ex dividend date set at 27-2-2023 (DMY).