Brookfield Renewable Corporation – Consensus ‘none’ rating and 4.9% Upside Potential

Brookfield Renewable Corporation with ticker code (BEPC) have now 4 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘none’. The target price High/Low ranges between $36.00 and $31.00 and has a mean target at $33.50. Given that the stocks previous close was at $31.92 and the analysts are correct then there would likely be a percentage uptick in value of 4.9%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $31.54 and the 200 day moving average is $28.53. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at 5.73B. The stock price is currently at: $31.82 USD

The potential market cap would be $6,016,285,385 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of -, revenue per share of $12.71 and a 2.24% return on assets.

Brookfield Renewable Corp. operates renewable power platforms. The Company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. The Company has approximately 25,400 megawatts of installed capacity and a development pipeline with approximately 110,000 megawatts. The Company’s businesses include Renewable Power & Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, Credit and Insurance Solutions. The Company’s Renewable Power & Transition business operates across five continents, managing a diverse portfolio of hydro, wind, solar, distributed energy and sustainable solutions. Its Infrastructure business owns and operates assets across the transport, data, utilities and midstream sectors. Its Private Equity business sectors include business services, infrastructure services and industrials. Its Real Estate business sectors include housing, logistics, hospitality, science & innovation, office and retail.