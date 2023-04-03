Brookfield Business Partners L. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 57.5% Upside Potential

Brookfield Business Partners L. with ticker code (BBU) have now 7 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 36 and 18 with the average target price sitting at $28.43. Given that the stocks previous close was at $18.05 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 57.5%. The 50 day MA is $18.55 while the 200 day moving average is $20.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1,389m. Visit the company website at: https://bbu.brookfield.com

The potential market cap would be $2,188m based on the market consensus.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.34% with the ex dividend date set at 27-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 25.51, revenue per share of 264.85 and a 2.5% return on assets.