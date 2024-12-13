Follow us on:

Brixmor Property Group Inc. Share Price Target ‘$31.99’, now 10.2% Upside Potential

Broker Ratings
Brixmor Property Group Inc. with ticker code (BRX) now have 17 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between $39.00 and $29.00 and has a mean share price target at $31.99. (at the time of writing). Given that the stocks previous close was at $29.03 and the analysts are correct then we can expect a percentage increase in value of 10.2%. It’s also worth noting that there is a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and the 200 day moving average is $24.98. The market cap for the company is 8.77B. The current share price for the company is: $28.86 USD

The potential market cap would be $9,661,595,154 based on the market consensus.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 26.72, revenue per share of $4.21 and a 3.46% return on assets.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its operations primarily through, Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). The Company owns and operates open-air retail portfolios by gross leasable area (GLA) in the United States, comprised primarily of community and neighborhood shopping centers. Its portfolio consists of approximately 373 shopping centers (the Portfolio) totaling over 66 million square feet of GLA. The Company’s projects include Dickson City Crossings, East Port Plaza, Fox Run, Gateway Plaza, Old Bridge Gateway, Pointe Orlando, Shops at Palm Lakes, Stewart Plaza, Tinley Park Plaza, Tyrone Gardens, Vail Ranch Center, Venice Village, Village at Mira Mesa and Westminster City Center. The Company’s national portfolio is primarily located within established trade areas in the top 50 Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs) in the United States.

