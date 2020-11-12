Twitter
British Land Company’s Rebecca Worthington to step down from Board

British Land Company plc (LON:BLND) has announced that Rebecca Worthington, Non-Executive Director, has informed the Board of her intention to stand down from the Board on 31 December 2020, following her agreeing to accept the role of Chief Financial Officer with Canary Wharf Group which commences in May 2021.  Rebecca was appointed to the Board in January 2018 and became Chair of the Audit Committee in 2019. The Company will now commence a search for a successor and will make an announcement in due course.

Tim Score, Chairman, said: “We wish Rebecca well for the future and thank her for her contribution to the Board and Audit Committee of British Land Company.”

