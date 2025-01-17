Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

British Land Company Plc Senior Independent Director Preben Prebensen to step down

British Land
[shareaholic app="share_buttons" id_name="post_below_content"]

Preben Prebensen, Senior Independent Director of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) has decided to step down from the Board with effect from 31 January 2025. 

Preben first joined the Board in September 2017 and took on the role of SID in July 2020. In this role he led the search for British Land’s Chair, William Rucker, whose appointment was announced in March 2024.

Loraine Woodhouse joined the Board in March 2021 and will become the SID with effect from 31 January 2025.  

Preben Prebensen commented, “It has been a privilege and pleasure to serve on the British Land Board for over 7 years.  Having overseen the Chair succession, it feels like an appropriate point for me to stand down.”

William Rucker commented: “Preben has been an exemplary Board colleague whose expertise is well regarded both inside and outside British Land. His contribution will be missed and we wish him well in his other endeavours.

“I look forward to continuing to work with Loraine in her new role as SID”.

Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

    Latest Company News

    Broker Ratings

    British Land Company PLC 37.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    British Land

    British Land appoints Kelly Cleveland as Head of Real Estate and Investment

    British Land Company plc (LON:BLND) promotes Kelly Cleveland to Head of Real Estate and Investment, succeeding Darren Richards, who joins LondonMetric Property PLC.
    Broker Ratings

    British Land Company PLC 19.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    British Land Company PLC 19.8% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

    Broker Ratings

    British Land Company PLC 4.9% potential upside indicated by JP Morgan

    British Land

    British Land Company Plc sells 50% stake in Meadowhall Shopping Centre for £360m

    British Land Company plc has announced the sale of its stake in Meadowhall Shopping Centre, valuing the estate at £734m. CEO Simon Carter expressed optimism for the future.

      Latest interviews

      View all interviews 

      Company Presentations

      View all Company Presentations

      Brokers Talk

      View all Broker Talk

      FTSE 100 News

      Search

      Search

      Green News

      View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

      Q&A's

      View all Question and Answers

      Funds

      View all Funds, Market Insights and news

      UK Broker Ratings

      Hardman & Co

      Don't Miss Our News Alerts

      Subscribe Free

      Find us on:

      Linkedin Facebook

      Useful links

      Disclaimer

      You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

      © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.