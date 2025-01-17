British Land Company Plc Senior Independent Director Preben Prebensen to step down

Preben Prebensen, Senior Independent Director of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) has decided to step down from the Board with effect from 31 January 2025.

Preben first joined the Board in September 2017 and took on the role of SID in July 2020. In this role he led the search for British Land’s Chair, William Rucker, whose appointment was announced in March 2024.

Loraine Woodhouse joined the Board in March 2021 and will become the SID with effect from 31 January 2025.

Preben Prebensen commented, “It has been a privilege and pleasure to serve on the British Land Board for over 7 years. Having overseen the Chair succession, it feels like an appropriate point for me to stand down.”