British Land appoints Mark Aedy as a Non-Executive Director

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) has announced the appointment of Mark Aedy as a Non-Executive Director, which will take effect from 1 September 2021.

Mark is a Managing Director and Head of Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Investment Banking at Moelis & Company which he joined in 2009. He has over 40 years of investment banking experience, building and managing investment banking franchises and advising clients on a range of strategic matters. Previously, Mark served as Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa Corporate and Investment Banking at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and was a member of the Global Corporate and Investment Banking Executive Committee. Prior to that, Mark was a Head of Investment Banking, EMEA, at Merrill Lynch.

Outside his executive role, he is the Senior Independent Director of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust and is a Trustee of the HALO Trust.