BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock -6.4% potential downside indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock with ticker (LON:BATS) now has a potential downside of -6.4% according to JP Morgan Cazenove.



BATS.L



JP Morgan Cazenove set a target price of 2,800 GBX for the company, which when compared to the BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC ADS Common Stock share price of 2,990 GBX at opening today (10/01/2025) indicates a potential downside of -6.4%. Trading has ranged between 2,252 (52 week low) and 3,010 (52 week high) with an average of 3,745,769 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £65,649,667,080.



British American Tobacco p.l.c. is a consumer-centric, multi-category consumer goods company. The Company provides tobacco and nicotine products. Its segments include the United States, Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa, Americas and Europe. The Company’s product categories include Vapor, Tobacco Heating Products (THPs), Modern Oral, Traditional Oral and Combustible cigarettes. Vapor products are handheld, battery-powered devices that heat a liquid (called an e-liquid) to produce an inhalable aerosol, known as vapor. THPs are a new category of tobacco product designed to heat rather than burn tobacco. Modern Oral products are smoke-free oral nicotine products called nicotine pouches, designed for use in the mouth. Traditional oral products include snus and snuff. Its brands include Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Natural American Spirit, Camel, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi.







