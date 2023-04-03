Bristol-Myers Squibb Company – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 18.9% Upside Potential

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company with ticker code (BMY) now have 21 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 95 and 62 calculating the average target price we see $81.09. Now with the previous closing price of $68.20 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 18.9%. The day 50 moving average is $70.12 and the 200 day MA is $73.04. The company has a market capitalization of $145,780m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.bms.com

The potential market cap would be $173,333m based on the market consensus.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company’s products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia. It also provides Yervoy for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; Empliciti for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Abecma for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Reblozyl for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta thalassemia; Opdualag for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Zeposia to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis. In addition, the company offers Breyanzi, a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma; Onureg for the treatment of adult patients with AML; Inrebic, an oral kinase inhibitor indicated for the treatment of myelofibrosis; Camzyos for the treatment of adults with symptomatic obstructive HCM to enhance functional capacity and symptoms; Sotyktu for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; and Abraxane, a protein-bound chemotherapy product. It sells products to wholesalers, distributors, pharmacies, retailers, hospitals, clinics, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Bristol-Myers Company. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

The company has a dividend yield of 3.29% with the ex dividend date set at 5-1-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 23.49, revenue per share of 21.67 and a 5.99% return on assets.