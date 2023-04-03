Brinks Company (The) – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 29.6% Upside Potential

Brinks Company (The) with ticker code (BCO) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 90 and 80 and has a mean target at $85.00. Now with the previous closing price of $65.57 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.6%. The day 50 moving average is $64.41 and the 200 moving average now moves to $58.92. The market capitalization for the company is $3,116m. Company Website: https://www.brinks.com

The potential market cap would be $4,039m based on the market consensus.

The Brink’s Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services. It also provides transportation services for diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, bank notes, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; cash management services, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, electronic reporting, check imaging, and reconciliation services. It serves banks and financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers, and other commercial operations. The company was formerly known as The Pittston Company and changed its name to The Brink’s Company in May 2003. The Brink’s Company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

The company has a dividend yield of 1.2% with the ex dividend date set at 3-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 18.4, revenue per share of 95.89 and a 3.75% return on assets.