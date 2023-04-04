Brinker International, Inc. – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and .4% Upside Potential

Brinker International, Inc. which can be found using ticker (EAT) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 46 and 29 calculating the average target price we see $38.15. Now with the previous closing price of $38.00 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .4%. The 50 day moving average now sits at $38.30 and the 200 moving average now moves to $31.63. The company has a market cap of $1,655m. Visit the company website at: https://brinker.com

The potential market cap would be $1,662m based on the market consensus.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It’s Just Wings and Maggiano’s Italian Classics. Brinker International, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.