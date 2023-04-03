Brighthouse Financial – Consensus ‘Hold’ rating and 31.7% Upside Potential

Brighthouse Financial with ticker code (BHF) now have 10 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price High/Low ranges between 64 and 49 with the average target price sitting at $57.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $43.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 31.7%. The day 50 moving average is $52.54 while the 200 day moving average is $49.59. The market cap for the company is $2,986m. Company Website: https://www.brighthousefinancial.com

The potential market cap would be $3,933m based on the market consensus.

Brighthouse Financial provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders’ needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. Brighthouse Financial was founded in 1863 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.