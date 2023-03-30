Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Bridgepoint Group PLC 10.2% potential upside indicated by Numis

Bridgepoint Group PLC with ticker (LON:BPT) now has a potential upside of 10.2% according to Numis.



Numis set a target price of 245 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Bridgepoint Group PLC share price of 222 GBX at opening today (30/03/2023) indicates a potential upside of 10.2%. Trading has ranged between 166 (52 week low) and 379 (52 week high) with an average of 1,182,113 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £1,789,213,557.

Bridgepoint Group plc is a United Kingdom-based international alternative asset fund management company that is focused on the Middle Market. The Company acquires or invests in businesses with a European focus and seeks to build stronger businesses with enhanced long-term potential. The Company specializes in private equity and private credit and invests internationally across six principal sectors, including business services, consumer, financial services, healthcare, advanced industrials, and technology. It focusses on investing in Middle Market businesses via four diverse fund strategies: Middle Market, Lower Mid-Cap, Early-Stage Growth, and Credit. The Company also provides wide ranging input on procurement to portfolio companies. The service includes access to favorable pricing agreements, eAuction software, and specialist input on driving down cost-on spend categories such as freight and insurance. Bridgepoint Advisers Limited, is a subsidiary of the Company.



