Brewin Dolphin Holdings appoint Toby Strauss as Chairman

Brewin Dolphin Holdings plc (LON:BRW) has announced that, following a thorough external recruitment process, Toby Strauss will join the Board as Chairman and Non-Executive Director at the conclusion of the Company’s AGM on 5 February 2021. At the same time, Simon Miller will step down as Chairman and Non-Executive Director.

Simon Miller joined the Board in 2005, became Senior Non-Executive Director and Deputy Chairman in 2012 and has been Chairman since 2013. Under his chairmanship the Group has developed significantly in terms of its client proposition, its geographic reach and its resilience as a business.

Toby Strauss brings a wealth of experience to Brewin Dolphin, having held both non-executive and senior executive positions across a number of leading financial services businesses. He is currently a Non-Executive Director of Legal & General, as well as Chairman of Pacific Life Re. Toby has previously been the Group Director for Insurance at Lloyds Banking Group, which included responsibility for Scottish Widows. Prior to that, he was CEO of Aviva’s UK life and pension businesses. His private client experience includes having been CEO of John Scott & Partners (which acquired Towry Law and subsequently became part of Tilney) and Managing Director of Charcol.

Simon Miller, Chairman, said: “It has been a privilege to be part of Brewin Dolphin for over 15 years and to serve as Chairman for the last eight. Toby will be joining an excellent team, and I wish him, the Board and the business all continued success.”

Ian Dewar, Brewin Dolphin Senior Independent Director, said: “I am delighted to welcome Toby to Brewin Dolphin and look forward to working with him. He brings a wealth of commercial and financial services and experience, which will add to the Board’s broader expertise. “I have hugely enjoyed working with Simon on the Board over the past years. On behalf of all the Board, I want to thank him for his guidance and for his leadership of the firm’s continued evolution and development.”

Toby Strauss said: “I am very much looking forward to returning to the world of private clients, to joining my new colleagues at Brewin Dolphin, and to supporting them in achieving long-term success for the Company and in creating shareholder value.”

Toby Strauss’s appointment is subject to regulatory approval.