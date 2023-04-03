Brandywine Realty Trust with 16.07% dividend yield – Consensus ‘Hold’ Rating and 33.0% Potential Upside

Brandywine Realty Trust with ticker code (BDN) now have 5 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is pointing to ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 8 and 4.5 calculating the average target price we see $6.05. Now with the previous closing price of $4.55 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 33.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of $5.77 while the 200 day moving average is $7.11. The total market capitalization for the company now stands at $815m. Company Website: https://www.brandywinerealty.com

The potential market cap would be $1,083m based on the market consensus.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

The company has a dividend yield of 16.07% with the ex dividend date set at 4-4-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 15.26, revenue per share of 2.83 and a 1.24% return on assets.