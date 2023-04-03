Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 133.3% Upside Potential

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. which can be found using ticker (BHR) have now 4 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 15 and 5 calculating the average target price we see $8.75. Given that the stocks previous close was at $3.75 this indicates there is a potential upside of 133.3%. The day 50 moving average is $4.69 while the 200 day moving average is $4.62. The market capitalization for the company is $327m. Visit the company website at: https://www.bhrreit.com

The potential market cap would be $763m based on the market consensus.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing in luxury hotels and resorts.

The company has a dividend yield of 5.33% with the ex dividend date set at 30-3-2023 (DMY).