Boston Scientific Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.7% Upside

Boston Scientific Corporation with ticker code (BSX) now have 26 confirmed analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 59 and 45 with the average target price sitting at $53.00. Given that the stocks previous close was at $48.30 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 9.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of $46.84 and the 200 day MA is $42.61. The company has a market cap of $69,300m. Company Website: https://www.bostonscientific.com

The potential market cap would be $76,043m based on the market consensus.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, that uses in the treatment of coronary artery disease and aortic valve conditions. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, guidewires, atherectomy, and thrombectomy systems to treat arterial and venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, cryotherapy ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

The company is not paying dividends at this time.

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 106.56, revenue per share of 8.87 and a 3.93% return on assets.