Boston Properties with 7.24% dividend yield – Consensus ‘Hold’ Rating and 29.3% Potential Upside

Boston Properties with ticker code (BXP) have now 18 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 86 and 53 suggesting an average Analsyt target price of $68.94. Given that the stocks previous close was at $53.30 this would imply there is now a potential upside of 29.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of $64.45 while the 200 day moving average is $74.73. The market cap for the company is $8,487m. Company Website: https://www.bostonproperties.com

The potential market cap would be $10,978m based on the market consensus.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. The Company’s portfolio totals 51.2 million square feet and 196 properties, including six properties under construction/redevelopment.

The company has a dividend yield of 7.24% with the ex dividend date set at 30-3-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 10.02, revenue per share of 19.72 and a 2.83% return on assets.