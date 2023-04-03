Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Cor – Consensus ‘Buy’ rating and 22.8% Upside Potential

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Cor which can be found using ticker (BAH) have now 9 market analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus now points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price High/Low ranges between 127 and 105 and has a mean target at $112.67. Given that the stocks previous close was at $91.74 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 22.8%. Also worth taking note is the 50 day moving average now sits at $94.05 and the 200 day moving average is $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12,261m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.boozallen.com

The potential market cap would be $15,058m based on the market consensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of artificial intelligence, such as machine learning and deep learning; data science, such as data engineering and predictive modeling; automation and decision analytics; and quantum computing. In addition, the company designs, develops, and implements solutions built on contemporary methodologies and modern architectures; delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

The company has a dividend yield of 2.03% with the ex dividend date set at 9-2-2023 (DMY).

Other points of data to note are a P/E ratio of 28.79, revenue per share of 68.47 and a 6.96% return on assets.