boohoo group, PwC is still the Group’s auditor at this time

boohoo Group plc (LON:BOO), a leading online fashion retailer, has noted recent press commentary with regards to its auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”). The Group would like to place on record that PwC is still the Group’s auditor at this time. The Group’s Audit Committee has recently launched a competitive tender process for the Group’s audit, and will update shareholders at its conclusion. PwC signed an unqualified opinion on the Group’s 2020 Financial Statements and having served as the Group’s auditor since 2014, is not participating in this process.

Founded in Manchester in 2006, boohoo Group is an inclusive and innovative brand targeting young, value-orientated customers. Since 2006, boohoo has been pushing boundaries to bring its customers up-to-date and inspirational fashion, 24/7. boohoo has grown rapidly in the UK and internationally, expanding its offering with range extensions into menswear, through boohooMAN.

In early 2017 the group extended its customer offering through the acquisitions of the vibrant fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, and free-thinking brand Nasty Gal. In March 2019 the group acquired the MissPap brand, in August 2019 the Karen Millen and Coast brands, and in June 2020 the Warehouse and Oasis brands, all complementary to the group’s scalable, multi-brand platform. United by a shared customer value proposition, our brands design, source, market and sell great quality clothes, shoes and accessories at unbeatable prices. These investment propositions have helped us grow from a single brand, into a major multi-brand online retailer, leading the fashion eCommerce market for 16 to 40-year-olds around the world. As at 31 August 2020, the boohoo group had just over 17 million active customers across all its brands around the world.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn