Boohoo Group acquires a new office in heart of London’s West End

Boohoo Group

boohoo Group plc (LON:BOO), a leading online fashion retailer, has announced that it has acquired, for £72 million, a new office in Soho, the heart of London’s West End, for the Group’s London-based brands.

Since acquiring the Karen Millen and Coast brands in 2019, the Group’s presence in London has grown significantly through organic means and more recently through the acquisitions of the Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Burton and Wallis brands.

The new office is intended to become home for all London-based product, marketing, technology and central support teams, offering flexible working for approximately 600 of our boohoo Group colleagues.

